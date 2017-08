Video

This tongue-in-cheek Pathe clip from 1967 shows revellers enjoying the pub garden game of dwile flonking.

A dish cloth, or "dwile", is dipped in a bucket of beer and then "flonked" at a member of the opposing team as he or she dances around in a circle.

The narrator describes it as an "age-old custom" but pub game historians believe the game began in the mid-20th Century.