Muntjac deer uses dog flap

Video

A rescued muntjac deer has learned to use a dog flap to get into its owner's house. John Slater from Malmesbury, Wiltshire rescued the animal after it was hit by a car. "Strawberry" now lives in his shed and comes into the kitchen through a flap in the back door. He says she's now "part of the family".

