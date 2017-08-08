Parents to sue charity over daughters' drownings

Video

The parents of two young volunteers who died after being swept out to sea have said they are taking legal action against the charity which organised the placements.

Alice Barnett, 19, and Summer Robertson, 21, died when they were overpowered by fierce currents off a beach in South Africa in 2014.

Alice's parents Suzie Barnett and Pete Gallagher, and Summer's parents Sarah and John Robertson spoke to Victoria Derbyshire.

