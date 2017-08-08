Baby born with rare heart tumour needs life-saving surgery

Video

The parents of a baby born with a rare heart tumour say time is running out to raise the money needed to save his life.

Doctors in the US have agreed to perform surgery on Oliver Cameron, who has been living in Reading, after his first birthday in January.

He is being treated at a specialist centre at Southampton General Hospital.

Oliver's mum Lydia, from Wantage in Oxfordshire, said he would need to be flown to the US immediately if his heart condition unexpectedly deteriorated.