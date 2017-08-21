Are Blackpool's deckchairs making a comeback?

Video

Over the last few years, Blackpool council has sold off all of its 41,000 deckchairs. The council made £2 million a year from their hire, but couldn't justify the cost of maintaining them.

But they might now be making a comeback thanks to Maria Hopwood, who bought 6,000 chairs from Blackpool council. She now rents them out to wedding and garden parties.

Maria told 5 live she “felt sorry” for the deckchairs and that they are “part of our heritage".