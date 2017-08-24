Bikecam footage of fatal accident released to promote safety

Video

Footage of a fatal accident, shot by the motorcyclist who died, has been released by Sussex Police to promote safer riding.

It was filmed on the victim's camera located on his bike and was released with the support of his family.

The 50-year-old man from Surrey was killed in Claypit Lane, Chichester, West Sussex, on 7 August last year after performing "a wheelie" and falling in front of an oncoming van.