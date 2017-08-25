What's it like to be child-free in your thirties?

Video

Many women in their 30s and 40s will be faced with the same question at some point: "When are you going to have children?"

They also have to deal with the societal pressures of being child-free.

Ruth Betteridge, Emma Yates-Badley and Lizzie Lowrie are in their 30s and are all child-free for different reasons.

Ruth had a hysterectomy last year after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, Lizzie has had multiple miscarriages and Emma simply doesn’t want children.

The three women shared their stories with 5 live, and discussed what being child-free means to them.

Click here for more 5 live content