Undercover BBC reporter confronts post fraud gang member

Video

A BBC investigation has exposed a gang based in London and Birmingham recruiting postal workers to steal bank cards.

They set up the cards in real people's names and the letters enclosing the card and PIN are intercepted by their recruits.

One member is secretly filmed admitting they paid postmen in Coventry and London to commit the crime.

He is later confronted by the reporter on camera, who chases him through a park.

