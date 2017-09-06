Couple pulled out own teeth after failing to find NHS dentist

Video

A couple in need of dental care say they had to pull out their own teeth because no NHS dentist will treat them.

A BBC News analysis of 2,500 dental practices on the NHS Choices website found half were not accepting new adult NHS patients, while two-fifths were not accepting new child NHS patients.

NHS England said 95% of people seeking an appointment could get one, but Rebecca Brearey and Nick Oldroyd, who live in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, said no local NHS dentists would treat them.