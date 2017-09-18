BBC reporter confronts spam texts pair

Video

Two men who boasted about being the biggest distributors of nuisance text messages in the UK have been exposed as part of a three-year BBC investigation.

Andrew Horner-Glister and Barry Sanders, who ran several businesses, told an undercover reporter from Inside Out West Midlands they sent "60 million texts a month".

The pair said when they did it up until 2012, it was legal. But the Information Commissioner's Office, which regulates the industry, says it's been illegal since 2003.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out in a number of regions at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 18 September, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.