Police have said they may have to work with "paedophile hunters" after new figures revealed a rise in their evidence being used in court.

Figures obtained by the BBC show 11% of court cases in 2014 for the crime of meeting a child following sexual grooming used evidence from "hunters", rising to 44% in 2016.

Southampton-based Stephen Dure, known as Stevie Trap, has seen his evidence used in three court cases this year following stings.

In one case, he posed as a 14-year-old boy when chatting to Robert Babey who is due to be sentenced later this month after admitting multiple breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

