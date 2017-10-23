'Oh God, my mother's going to kill me'

Video

Secret filming shows how an undercover BBC reporter was able to buy Class A drugs listed on the website Craigslist.

Jonathan Gibson bought cocaine from a dealer in Derby, illegal cigarettes from men in Corby and Carlisle, and was offered a stolen passport from a man in Chatham, Kent. Such items are supposedly prohibited from being offered in classified advertisements on the site.

Craigslist was contacted by the BBC but has declined to comment.

