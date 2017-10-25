Daughter hears her mum is coming home

Video

Paulette Wilson was sent to Yarl's Wood Immigration Detention Centre despite evidence proving she can remain in the country, her solicitors say.

Ms Wilson arrived in the UK from Jamaica in 1968 and has remained in the country ever since.

Government guidelines state that anyone who settled in the UK by 1 January 1973 has the right to remain in the country.

The Refugee and Migrant Centre described the way the case had been dealt with as "heavy-handed."