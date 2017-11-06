Video
Man filmed naked in graveyard while on community service
The probation service has been accused of "appalling" failings after a man was filmed naked using a leaf blower while doing community service in a graveyard.
The man was also filmed wearing a priest's robes at a church he was supposed to be working at.
The Dorset, Devon and Cornwall Community Rehabilitation Company said a supervisor has since been sacked.
NAPO, the union for probation, said the company is "not fit for purpose".
