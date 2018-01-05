'I predicted Johnson would kill again'

Video

A former healthcare assistant has said Theodore Johnson should never have been freed to kill again.

Sandra Davis, who worked at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield where Johnson was once held, said she predicted he would kill again.

She was speaking after the 64-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 26 years after he murdered his ex-girlfriend Angela Best.

He already had two manslaughter convictions. He pushed his wife off a ninth-floor balcony in Wolverhampton in 1981 and strangled a former partner in 1993.

Johnson met Ms Best while on unescorted leave from a secure mental hospital.