Aqua Cycle is a new exercise class at swimming pools in County Durham.

It involves peddling against the resistance of the water, while the buoyancy reduces the impact on participants' muscles and joints.

The sessions have been introduced as part of the county council's £1.5m Swim Pilot project.

People can try it out at Bishop Auckland's Woodhouse Close Leisure Complex and Chester-le-Street Leisure Centre on 20 January.