Plastic bottles: Free water refills take off in Brighton
A scheme to reduce plastic waste by offering free water bottle refills in shops and cafes has taken hold in Brighton.
Refill began life in Bristol and has spread across the UK.
Industry body Water UK said it was going to join forces with Refill to bring the scheme to every major town in England by 2021.
03 Feb 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window