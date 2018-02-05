New train fleet to replace Pacers

Video

Rail operator Northern is replacing its 30-year-old Pacers with new trains.

The 98-strong fleet will come into service by Christmas and are capable of travelling at 100mph (160 km/h), will be fully accessible, and have wi-fi and plug sockets.

The first completed train is due off the production line in Zaragoza, Spain in the coming weeks.

Northern's managing director said it was a "landmark moment" for rail travel in the north of England.