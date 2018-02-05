Video

Archaeologists are concerned that the proposed construction of a tunnel past Stonehenge could erase crucial early evidence at the site.

6,000 year-old hoofprints have recently been found by volunteers following a ten-year archaeological dig.

Experts from Buckingham University say they are evidence of human habitation in the area from the end of the Ice-Age - the oldest signs of life found in Great Britain.

A public consultation on the tunnel scheme begins on the 8 February.