Firth's 'connection' with 'The Mercy'

Video

A film starring Oscar winners Rachel Weisz and Colin Firth opens on Friday across the UK.

The Mercy tells the story of Donald Crowhurst, from Bridgwater, Somerset, who set out from Teignmouth, Devon, on a round the world challenge in 1968, hoping to win thousands of pounds in prize money.

He was never seen again but his boat and journals were found in the West Indies more than a year later.

The film is based on what was found in his logbooks.