Give and take, talking to each other and saying "I love you" are the keys to a long and happy marriage, according to four couples who have become experts on the matter.

Shirley and Carlton Porter and Uttambhai and Hariganga Bodhani, from Birmingham; and Monica and Ken Bowkett and Jean and David Hobbs, from Worcestershire, have all been married for 50 years or more.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie