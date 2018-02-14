Video
'I came very, very close to suicide'
Mo Sherman said he came "very, very close" to suicide after he became homeless and was unable to access social housing.
When the 50-year-old former charity worker's marriage dissolved it set off a chain reaction that ended with him on the streets.
He built up rent arrears while in a property found through Liverpool City Council and has now been blocked from social housing.
"It was the worst day of my life" he said.
