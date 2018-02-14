Video

A BBC investigation has found the prescription drug Xanax - a potentially addictive tranquiliser that has been known to kill - is being sold online to teenagers.

Drugs charity Addaction said the substance has become "part of youth culture" and while the extent of its use is not known, it was an issue of concern.

The Home Office said it was taking action to prevent harm caused by drugs. Instagram and Facebook said buying and selling drugs on their sites was prohibited.