Horses saved me after I came out of jail
Adrian Stewart spent 10 years in prison, but decided to make a positive change after being released.

The 29-year-old, from Leeds, took a college course in Doncaster and then moved to Shropshire to work with racehorses.

  • 10 Mar 2018
