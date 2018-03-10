Horses saved me after I came out of jail

Media player
Horses saved me after I was released from prison
Adrian Stewart spent 10 years in prison, but decided to make a positive change after being released.
The 29-year-old, from Leeds, took a college course in Doncaster and then moved to Shropshire to work with racehorses.
10 Mar 2018
