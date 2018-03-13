'Do you sell drugs?'

Video

Black students have shared their experiences of racism after a video of racist chants in university halls went viral.

Student Rufaro Chisango tweeted footage of men apparently chanting "we hate the blacks" through her door at Nottingham Trent University (NTU).

Black students from across England have told the BBC this was not an isolated incident and shared some of the experiences they have encountered on a regular basis.

