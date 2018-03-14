Media player
Figures show knife-related hospital admissions rise
The number of knife-related hospital admissions is at its highest level in England for five years, analysis of figures by the BBC shows.
One teenager has said young people in Sheffield are carrying machetes and hiding them down their trousers.
Police said education, not just enforcement, was the key to addressing the issue.
14 Mar 2018
