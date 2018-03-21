Egg donor's 'selfless act made my family'

Media player
Egg donor's 'selfless act gave me greatest gift'
One mother says egg donation gave her the "greatest gift" as figures show a rise in the number of women using the method to start a family.
Amanda Mitcheson, 49, from Doncaster, began trying for a baby at 38 but struggled to conceive and was told she had no egg reserves.
She eventually used an egg donor from the UK and now has a four-year-old son, Max.
21 Mar 2018
