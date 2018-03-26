I got £40 to make The Beatles number one

Video

A musician has told how he was paid just £40 for his work turning The Beatles' The Long and Winding Road into a number one hit.

Richard Hewson, 74, who was born in Norton, Stockton, helped add soaring orchestration to the track in 1969 - much to the annoyance of Paul McCartney.

The producer, who now lives in Washington, West Sussex, went on to work with Diana Ross, Chris Rea and many others.

Filmed and edited by Andy Bell, interview by Gary Philipson