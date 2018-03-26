Media player
Southern Health fined £2m over deaths of two patients
An NHS trust that admitted failing two patients who died in its care, one in a bath, has been fined £2m.
Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, drowned in Oxford in 2013. Teresa Colvin, 45, died in Hampshire in 2012.
Their families spoke out after the court case, having campaigned against the trust.
Southern Health admitted to "systemic failures" and pleaded guilty in 2017 to breaching health and safety laws.
26 Mar 2018
