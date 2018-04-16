The Somali women empowered by cooking

Media player
Bristol's Somali Kitchen: Empowering women through cooking
Suad Yusuf set up the Somali Kitchen in Bristol to bring women together to share recipes, promote healthy eating and to support and empower one another.
This story was originated by the BBC News Online's Unreported project.
16 Apr 2018
