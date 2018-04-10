Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England's oldest golf course being eroded by sea
England's oldest golf course at the Royal North Devon Golf Club is being eroded by the sea.
Continuing erosion at coastal links courses around the UK is worrying golfers, after the greens suffered from winter storms.
The Today programme went to see how climate change is affecting the game.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window