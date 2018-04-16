Govia Thameslink worst for 'stop skipping'
Govia Thameslink worst for 'station skipping'

More than 160 trains a day in Britain are skipping stations, a BBC investigation has discovered.

Figures show it happens most often on trains run by Govia Thameslink.

Nearly 2% of services on its Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern and Thameslink services skipped a stop last year.

The firm said it operated the "country's most congested network and only skipped stops as a last resort".

