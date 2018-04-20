Video

A gang of drug smugglers has been jailed after a haul worth £66.5m was found concealed in farm equipment.

About 58kg of cocaine and 84kg of heroin were seized in a covert police operation at the King George Docks in Hull in May 2017.

The final gang member, Frank Eaton, 47, from Ashbourne, was jailed at Burnley Crown Court earlier after admitting conspiracy to import the drugs.

Police said the gang involved crime bosses from across England.