John Crilly had his murder conviction quashed
After 13 years in prison, John Crilly is the first person to have a conviction for murder quashed since the landmark challenge to what are known as 'Joint Enterprise' cases in 2016.
His conviction has now been reduced to manslaughter.
He spoke to 5 live Breakfast's Ciaran Tracey.
24 Apr 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window