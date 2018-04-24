Man released after joint enterprise conviction quashed
John Crilly had his murder conviction quashed

After 13 years in prison, John Crilly is the first person to have a conviction for murder quashed since the landmark challenge to what are known as 'Joint Enterprise' cases in 2016.

His conviction has now been reduced to manslaughter.

He spoke to 5 live Breakfast's Ciaran Tracey.

