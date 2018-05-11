Feeding time for the dogs in Kerala

Media player
How do you feed 100 stray dogs?
Steve and Mary Muscroft show how they feed the 100 dogs they now look after since arriving in Kerala.
The pair arrived for a holiday, adopted two dogs and never went home.
Ten years on and they now have a dog shelter, run an animal clinic with three staff and have set up Street Dog Watch Association - an organisation that rescues stricken dogs and feeds, vaccinates and sterilises the area's strays.
11 May 2018
