A man who used a pair of underpants to disguise himself during an armed robbery has been jailed for seven years.

Jason Keogh, 44, of Deans Drive, Enfield, used a handgun to steal a cash box from a G4S guard in Palmers Green on 10 September 2017.

CCTV footage showed Keogh arranging the undergarments on his head in the alleyway prior to the robbery.

Keogh was arrested on 29 November and pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition at the Old Bailey.