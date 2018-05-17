Acid victim's agony heard in 999 call

Video

The victim of an acid attack can be heard crying in pain in the background of a 999 call made immediately after the attack.

Mark van Dongen ran into the street clad only in boxer shorts and screaming in agony after his ex-partner Berlinah Wallace threw acid on him at her flat in Bristol, in September 2015.

A number of neighbours tried to help Mr van Dongen, including Thomas Sweet who called the emergency services after hearing him shouting in the street.

An audio clip of the call, has been released by police following Wallace's conviction for throwing a corrosive substance with intent at Mr van Dongen.