Governor Nigel Syson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bedford Free School to open despite planning hitch

Backers of a new free school in Bedford said it would open next month, despite failing to get planning permission for a second time.

Bedford Borough Council rejected the fresh application for Bedford Free School, which had attempted to address concerns about traffic congestion.

Nearly 200 pupils aged 11 to 13 are due to start there on 6 September.

  • 21 Aug 2012