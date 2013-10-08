Video
Crackdown on street crime targeting teenagers in Luton
Bedfordshire Police has begun a crackdown on street robberies against teenagers.
Almost a third of all victims of street robberies in Bedfordshire are under the age of 18, with offenders also likely to be in their teens.
Many such crimes take place on the way to and from school and now Luton's street robbery squad is using a combination of education and enforcement in an attempt to tackle the problem.
-
08 Oct 2013
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks