Shop worker Thilak Mohan-Raj guilty of Vairamutha Thiyagarajah murder
A shop worker has been found guilty of beating his employer to death when he was challenged over the theft of £2,500 in takings.
Thilak Mohan-Raj from Sri Lanka had lived and worked for only a few days at MK Food and Wine in Elstow Road in Bedford when he murdered owner Vairamutha Thiyagarajah, 56, on 7 April.
He had admitted stealing the money but had denied murder at Luton Crown Court.
In a statement, the Thiyagarajah family said sitting through the trial had "felt like being in a torture chamber."
Anna Todd reports.
11 Oct 2013
