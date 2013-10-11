Shop worker Thilak Mohan-Raj guilty of Vairamutha Thiyagarajah murder

Video

A shop worker has been found guilty of beating his employer to death when he was challenged over the theft of £2,500 in takings.

Thilak Mohan-Raj from Sri Lanka had lived and worked for only a few days at MK Food and Wine in Elstow Road in Bedford when he murdered owner Vairamutha Thiyagarajah, 56, on 7 April.

He had admitted stealing the money but had denied murder at Luton Crown Court.

In a statement, the Thiyagarajah family said sitting through the trial had "felt like being in a torture chamber."

Anna Todd reports.