Begwary barn stabbings: Police seek blue Vauxhall

Video

Police investigating the stabbing of four men at a party in a Bedfordshire barn want to trace a blue Vauxhall car.

The men, all in their early 20s, were injured in the early hours of Sunday at a farm at Begwary near Wyboston.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Vauxhall Vectra in and around Begwary or later in Bedford, in particular near the hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are treating as attempted murder.