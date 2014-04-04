Suitcase items a 'snapshot of young WW1 soldier's life'

Video

Personal possessions of a young soldier who was killed during World War One have been revealed after almost 100 years.

Pte Edward "Ted" Ambrose, from Hertfordshire, was just 18 when he died at the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

His belongings were sent back to his mother who locked them in a suitcase which she put in an attic and never opened again.

The items have been described by Josh Tiddy, of the Herts at War Project, as a "snapshot" of a young man's life. The collection is to go on display as part of the project.