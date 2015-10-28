Police issue YouTube video called "Consent: It's as simple as tea"

Video

A video about sexual consent using the analogy of a cup of tea has been released by a police force as part of an awareness campaign.

Thames Valley Police's "Consent is everything" campaign aims to better educate people about gaining sexual consent.

The video uses the analogy of someone refusing a cup of tea to outline how "ludicrous" it would be to force them to drink it.

"The law is very clear. Sex without consent is rape," said Det Ch Insp Justin Fletcher from the force.