Rugby World Cup medals manufactured in 'secret'

A little piece of England will be involved in the final of the Rugby World Cup 2015 even after the host nation's elimination in the group stages.

The medals have been designed and manufactured by a small company called A Touch of Ginger.

Seven people worked in secret at the company in Shepreth, near Royston, to make three different sets of medals for the finalists, New Zealand and Australia, remaining 17 teams and helpers.

Director Adam Cash said: "It's been a dream for us, for Rugby World Cup 2015 to put their trust in us was a huge thing... it's been a great partnership."

The firm has worked on several high profile projects in the past such as the London Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.