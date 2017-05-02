Video

Aimee Goldsmith, 11, was killed on the A34 in Berkshire by a lorry driver distracted by his phone.

The mother of a young girl who died in a road crash has joined traffic officers in the fight against drivers using mobile phones at the wheel.

Kate Goldsmith's daughter Aimee, 11, was killed on the A34 in Berkshire last August, after a lorry driver ploughed into stationary traffic.

She is now campaigning to encourage motorists not to use their mobile phones while driving.

Mrs Goldsmith, from Bedfordshire, joined officers from the Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit on a traffic patrol to catch drivers flouting the law.