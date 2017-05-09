Six-hundred tonnes of rubbish dumped under bridge

Video

Up to 600 tonnes of rubbish has been dumped under a bridge near a regional park.

Buckinghamshire County Council says "a vast amount of waste" was fly-tipped underneath the A40, near Colne Valley Regional Park, in April.

The rubbish includes household and garden waste, fridges, bathtubs, and building materials.

A plan is in place to remove the rubbish, the council says, but it will take time due to "technical access difficulties".