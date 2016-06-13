Tigers and bears at Woburn Safari Park keep cool in the heat with icy treats

Video

Amur tigers and North American black bears at Woburn Safari Park have been keeping cool in the heat with icy treats.

Keepers at the wildlife park in Bedfordshire gave the animals the ice lollies as part of their enrichment activities - designed to giving captive animals a task which they would carry out in the wild, such as foraging for food,

The tigers got frozen blood lollies and the bears got frozen fruit and vegetable lollies.