Two schools close in Bedfordshire over demolition fears

Video

Two schools have closed after a developer broke planning rules by bulldozing a nearby building, a council said.

Developers began knocking down what's known as the old Lower School in Shefford, Bedfordshire over the weekend, causing the closure of nearby Shefford Lower School and Robert Bloomfield Academy.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that any materials containing asbestos had been removed prior to demolition following "the correct procedures".

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "The developer did not follow the correct process in respect of planning."