Mum of stillborn baby to make school shoe gift

A mum whose daughter died during childbirth has offered to buy a pair of shoes for a little girl starting school next month, because it is something she is unable to do for her own child.

Sam Southern's little girl Millie died due to placental abruption during childbirth four years ago.

Ms Southern, from Rochford, Essex, said she had been inundated with messages of support after posting online about her wish to help another family who may not be able to easily afford school shoes.