Elephant at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo gets a pedicure

An Asian elephant has had her nails done to celebrate World Elephant Day.

Lucha, who lives at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, near Dunstable in Bedfordshire, had the treatment to prevent her nails becoming overgrown.

The Zoological Society of London is working in Thailand to help Asian elephants, which are classified as an endangered species.

A Centre for Elephant Care was opened at Whipsnade Zoo in April 2017.